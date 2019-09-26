Women’s Soccer opens league play with tie

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Freshman forward Alyssa Carfagno scored in the 51st minute to help the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team rally back to tie Holy Cross Saturday in the Patriot League opener in Worcester, Mass. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Freshman forward Alyssa Carfagno scored in the 51st minute to help the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team rally back to tie Holy Cross Saturday in the Patriot League opener in Worcester, Mass. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Thanks to a goal by freshman forward Alyssa Carfagno in the 51st minute, the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team rallied back to tie Holy Cross Saturday in the Patriot League opener in Worcester, Massachussetts.

For the third-straight year, the game was decided in double overtime.

How it happened

• Holy Cross took advantage of a corner kick in the first half to go up 1-0 over the Black Knights in the 36th minute.

• The Cadets didn’t remain quiet and rallied for the equalizer in the 51st minute.

• Carfagno connected with a loose ball inside the box off an Army free kick and fired it home for the score.

• After regulation, junior forward Erynn Johns gave Army its best opportunity three minutes into the second overtime, but the shot trickled wide right.

Highlights and game notes

• Army improves to 3-3-3 on the year and is 0-0-1 in conference play.

• Holy Cross is on a six-game unbeaten streak.

• Carfagno registered her second goal of the week to increase her point total to eight in 2019.

• Carfagno is first on the team in goals (4) and points (9).

• Junior goaltender Sydney Cassalia made a season-high six saves.

Up next

• The Black Knights host service academy rival Navy at 7 p.m. Friday at Malek Stadium.