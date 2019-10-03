Army Golf finishes sixth at UConn Invitational

Photo by Army Athletic Communications Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Golf team wrapped up the UConn Invitational on Tuesday afternoon and finished sixth on the leaderboard.at GreatHorse Country Club in Hampden, Mass. The Black Knights were sixth out of 14 teams and shot a team score of 906 (+42) and finished the final round with a 311 (+23). Columbia won the team title thanks to an under-par team round of 871 (-3) to win the tournament by double digits with a total score of 871 (+7). Army West Point senior Justin Williamson finished in a tie for 10th on the leaderboard with a score of 222 (+6) and shot a 78 on the final day.