Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention observances in October

By Catherine Little Family Advocacy Program Manager

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is observed in October each year. The goal of DVAM is to help raise awareness of the warning signs of an unhealthy relationship and to help individuals and couples address the problems early before it turns into domestic violence.

The ACS/Family Advocacy Program will hold events in observance of DVAM starting with the DVAM Proclamation Signing by the Installation and MEDDAC Commanders followed by a reception at Keller Army Community Hospital, first floor Medical Mall-waiting area by the Multi-Specialty Clinic from 10-11 a.m. Monday.

There will be a DVAM informational table and fun give-a-ways. The proclamation’s message will be to raise awareness of abuse through technology.

ACS/Family Advocacy will also have display tables with educational materials and fun give-a-ways from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the West Point Commissary and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Post Exchange. Information will also be available at Army Community Service, Building 622 throughout the month.

Domestic Violence awareness does not stop with DVAM. Domestic violence is a year round issue of concern.

Victims of domestic violence have two reporting options:

1.) Unrestricted reporting—police and command involvement;

2.) Restricted reporting—no police and/or command involvement, unless it is a serious incident that warrants an exception.

Problems within a relationship are normal. If you are experiencing problems whether it be infidelity, distrust, frequent arguments, work or personal stress, anger or financial problems contributing to family discord, take action before it escalates to an unhealthy relationship and seek help through any of the organizations listed below:

• Military OneSource—1-800-342-9647;

• National Domestic Violence Hotline—1-800-799-7233;

• Military Family Life Consultant (MFLC)—845-219-4199;

• Behavioral Health Family Advocacy—845-938-3441;

• ACS Family Advocacy Program—845-938=0633.

To make a report of child abuse/neglect and Unrestricted domestic abuse, call the Military Police at 845-938-3333 or 911. The New York State Child Abuse Hotline can be reached at 1-800-342-3720.

Call the Family Advocacy Program 24/7 Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate Call Center for unrestricted and restricted domestic abuse at 855-827-0400. Restricted domestic abuse reports can also be made to the FAPM (see number below) and any medical provider at KACH by calling 845-938-3441 during the duty day.

Join us in our year round campaign to eliminate domestic or intimate partner violence. Attend the free classes on stress and anger management, parenting and couples communication at ACS, schedule your Unit trainings on domestic violence and child abuse awareness and prevention. For more information, contact the Family Advocacy Program Manager (FAPM) at 845-938-0633.