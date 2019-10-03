Elementary, middle school kids participate in Read-A-Thon Kickoff event

Story and photos by Michelle Schneider PV Staff Writer

Children gather outside of their schools to enjoy a fun day of listening to music and dancing to get ready for this year’s Read-A-Thon. The U.S. Military Academy Cadet Spirit Band and the Benny Havens Band played various top hit songs to entertain the students. Children gather outside of their schools to enjoy a fun day of listening to music and dancing to get ready for this year’s Read-A-Thon. The U.S. Military Academy Cadet Spirit Band and the Benny Havens Band played various top hit songs to entertain the students.

Students from the West Point Elementary and Middle School participated in the annual Read-A-Thon Kickoff event Sept. 23 at the traffic circle between the two schools. The event was created to inspire children to read.

This year’s theme is called “Read to Philly,” which is based off the Army-Navy Game that will be played Dec. 14 in Philadelphia. Each class receives three yards for every minute read and accumulates points through the funds raised which is logged by students. The more minutes they have, the closer they get to the game and winning a prize.

The U.S. Military Academy Cadet Spirit Band and the Benny Havens Band played live music and entertained more than 700 children as they excitedly jumped and danced around, getting pumped up for the Read-A-Thon Kickoff.

“The school’s goal is to develop a love of reading in the students, to have fun and to raise money for the school,” Read-A-Thon Chairperson Karen Weathers said. “All the funds are put back into the school and benefit each student.”

The raised funds go toward enriching the students’ educational experiences like STEM, music and art programs as well as supporting field trips. Money raised also helps with Teacher Appreciation events, weekly readers, student agendas and school assemblies.

The winners of the Read-A-Thon will be announced Oct. 17.