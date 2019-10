Garrison Change of Responsibility, Lane takes CSM role

New West Point Army Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Rusty Lane replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Kamisha Lamothe during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at Trophy Point Sept. 24. Lamothe had been the senior enlisted advisor to the West Point garrison commander since April 2018, and relinquished responsibility to Lane at the ceremony. Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO