Honoring the 1st Cavalry Division

Lamphere’s best memory of his time with the 1st Cavalry Division…

“My best memory with the 1st Cavalry Division would have to be my Spur Ride. It was a 24-hour ordeal of nothing but rucking, obstacle courses and random events to earn my spurs with a bunch of my friends. Most exhausting, but the coolest event I had done while I was there.”

(Editor’s Note: Each week during the football season, the Army West Point Football team honors a division in the Army by wearing its patch on the team’s helmet and jersey. This week, the team will honor the 1st Cavalry Division and we honor one Soldier from its ranks.)