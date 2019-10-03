KACH parking plan update

By Robert Lainer Keller Army Community Hospital PAO

On Tuesday, Keller Army Community Hospital updated the current parking plan. The plan was updated as a result of parking information gathered May 1-Sept. 15.

In the updated plan, 31 parking spots—located in the middle parking section, lower row—will be converted from ‘patient parking’ to ‘employee parking.’

In the map provided (Appendix B), the WHITE parking spots are for patient parking only; the GREEN parking spots are for Keller staff but can be utilized by patients; and the BLUE parking spots are for handicap parking with a valid handicap placard displayed.

All parking spots are painted in the corresponding colors and designated spots are identified with placards.

Parking will be enforced by Keller security and Garrison West Point Department of Emergency Services (MPs).

Any parking violations will be issued by the MPs.

We appreciate your patience. We will continue to re-assess the parking situation to determine solutions that work best for our beneficiaries and the Keller staff.