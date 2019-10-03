Sprint Football blanks Cornell, 49-0

By JJ Klein, Army Athletic Communications

Junior quarterback Ryan Sullivan completed all seven of his passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns during Army West Point Sprint Football’s 49-0 victory over Cornell Friday at Schoelkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Junior quarterback Ryan Sullivan completed all seven of his passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns during Army West Point Sprint Football’s 49-0 victory over Cornell Friday at Schoelkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Six different members of the Army West Point Sprint Football team found the end zone as the Black Knights (2-1, 1-0 CSFL North) opened divisional play with a 49-0 victory over Cornell Friday evening at Schoelkopf Field in Ithaca, New York.

Junior wide receiver Justin Charette, junior running back Matthew Sauter, senior wide receiver Tom Williamson, sophomore quarterback JC Watson, freshman running back Jack Felgar and sophomore wide receiver Preston Pounds each scored touchdowns on the evening, with Felgar leading the group with two on the night.

The Cadets accumulated 437 yards of total offense while holding the Big Red (1-2, 0-1 CSFL North) to just 63. The Black Knights ground game accounted for 287 yards.

On the defensive side, the Black Knights collected three fumble recoveries.

Leading the Black Knights in tackles was senior defensive lineman Bobby Downing with six, while freshman linebacker Caleb Doyle and freshman defensive lineman Vincenzo Battaglia each registered five.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army now owns an all-time record of 61-16 against the Big Red. The Black Knights have enjoyed nine straight triumphs and three consecutive shutouts of their divisional foe.

• Black Knights head coach Mark West collected his 61st career victory. Now in his 11th year, West is three wins shy of tying Bob Thompson (1986-97) for the second most in program history.

• The Black Knights had three different signal callers enter the game: junior Ryan Sullivan, Watson and freshman Ben West. The trio combined for 17-23 on passing attempts.

• Charette reeled in his second touchdown reception of the season, while Williamson and Pounds registered their firsts.

• Sauter, Watson and Felgar each rushed for their first touchdowns of the season.

• Battaglia led the defense with 2.5 tackles for a net loss of 10 yards.

How it happened

First Quarter

• After holding Cornell to a three-and-out on its first drive, the Black Knights drove 41 yards down the field for a touchdown. Charette, who had all three receptions on the drive, caught a five-yard touchdown pass with 10:51 remaining in the opening quarter.

• On Cornell’s ensuing drive, the Big Red fumbled the ball on an attempted option play and sophomore linebacker David Dickerson swooped in for the recovery. The Black Knights capitalized on the turnover with a four-play, 31-yard scoring drive capped off by a 15-yard touchdown rush from Sauter with 8:32 on the clock.

Second Quarter

• On the second play of the quarter, Sullivan connected with Williamson in the corner of the end zone from seven yards out to put the Cadets ahead 21-0.

• Watson entered the contest for the Black Knights’ second drive of the quarter. Watson marched the Cadets down the field and ultimately scrambled for a six-yard touchdown to put Army up 28-0 with 6:22 left in the half.

• The Black Knights gained the 35-0 advantage with 2:33 remaining in the quarter on a one-yard rush from Felgar.

Third Quarter

• Two plays after junior defensive lineman EJ Aronson came up with his first career fumble recovery, West connected with Pounds on his first career passing attempt, which went for a 13-yard touchdown. The score put the Cadets ahead 42-0 with four minutes remaining.

Fourth Quarter

• After two turnovers early in the fourth quarter, Felgar galloped for his second touchdown of the night on a 15-yard run with 4:58 left in the contest. The score put the Black Knights ahead 49-0.