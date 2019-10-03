West Point Skeet & Trap tops Navy, VMI, MMA Point Skeet & Trap tops Navy, VMI, MMA

By Class of 2021 Cadet Kathryn Kochevar West Point Skeet & Trap Team

The U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, VMI and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy teams stand outside the Range 10 clubhouse for a picture concluding the first shoot in USMA Skeet and Trap history with all four teams present. Courtesy Photos

Class of 2021 Cadet Coleman Everett stands by during a round of scored American Trap, joined by Naval, VMI and Merchant Marine cadets.

The West Point Skeet & Trap Team dominated Range 10 at West Point Sept. 21-22, defeating three service-oriented institutions, all competing at a very high level. Navy, VMI and the Merchant Marine Academy all faced a tough loss, but put up a strong fight.

On the individual level, West Point shooters excelled with three straight 25’s, and two new personal bests. Class of 2021 Cadets Thomas Hamm and Lukas Strickler are no stranger to shooting 25’s, but Class of 2020 Cadet Caleb Clouatre shot his first 25, which is one he will never forget.

After coming off the field, Clouatre spoke of his achievement.

“I keep wondering how far my luck will take me, and today it was to a perfect score,” he said.

Clouatre’s father and head of the Economics Department at West Point, Col. Spencer Clouatre, even happened to be in attendance.

The team was led by the team assistant captain, Class of 2021 Cadet Lukas Strickler with a score of 96. Class of 2021 Cadet Francis McConnell also shot a 96, but took second place as he dropped a bird earlier than Strickler.

Class of 2022 Cadet Ian Tjelta rounded out the team score with a 95. As a younger member of the team, Tjelta hopes to make it to nationals this year and showcase his evident abilities.

At the end of the day, all teams mingled and enjoyed Col. Clouatre’s homemade Louisiana gumbo, exchanging stories of the different service academies.

This shoot is so unique because all of the participants are bound by a passion and commitment to serve their country, by both land and sea. When all the clays had been broken and the last gun had been shot, we stand together as brothers and sisters in arms.

Next semester, the Merchant Marine Academy will host West Point’s Skeet & Trap Team to try to reclaim the title.