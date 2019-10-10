Army Golf claims ‘Star’ at Pine Valley

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Golf team took advantage of its early lead after the four-ball play and earned a 6.5-4.5 victory over Navy at Pine Valley Country Club in the Army-Star Series, presented by USAA, in Pine Valley, N.J. The Black Knights came into singles play on Sunday with a 3-2 lead and were able to secure the points needed to claim the ‘Star’ for the third-straight season. Junior James McKee and senior Justin Williamson both earned wins in their matches. Williamson won 6-and-5 and was the shortest match of the day, while McKee earned a point at 2-and-1. Freshman Samuel Kim halved his first Army-Navy singles match to help Army get closer to the final result. Freshman Marshall Daniel continued his great play from Saturday into Sunday and won the clinching point in the fourth match of the day by beating Navy’s Charlie Musto 1-up. The match was one of three that went the full 18 holes. With the win, Army evens the Army-Navy ‘Star’ Series, presented by USAA, at 2-2 with the Black Knights earning wins in women’s volleyball and golf.