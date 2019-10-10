Army strikes down Union on Opening Night

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore forward Colin Bilek (left) netted Army’s second power play goal of the night at 11:04 into the final period to clinch a 3-2 victory for Army West Point over Union Sunday at Tate Rink. The victory was the Black Knights’ first home and season opening victory since 2014-15 when the team topped Sacred Heart at Tate Rink, 2-1. Junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski made 20 saves in the first game of the year, while senior forward Michael Wilson and sophomore defenseman Marshal Plunkett both had multi-point games. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore forward Colin Bilek (left) netted Army’s second power play goal of the night at 11:04 into the final period to clinch a 3-2 victory for Army West Point over Union Sunday at Tate Rink. The victory was the Black Knights’ first home and season opening victory since 2014-15 when the team topped Sacred Heart at Tate Rink, 2-1. Junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski made 20 saves in the first game of the year, while senior forward Michael Wilson and sophomore defenseman Marshal Plunkett both had multi-point games. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

After going down 2-1 in the second period, the Army West Point Hockey team scored two straight goals to down Union on opening night, 3-2, Sunday at Tate Rink.

The Dutchmen were recognized in the USCHO.com Coaches Preseason Poll receiving one vote. Army and Union were knotted at 2-2 heading into the final period of play after a three-goal scoring frenzy in the second stanza.

Sophomore forward Colin Bilek netted Army’s second power play goal of the night at 11:04 into the final period to clinch the victory.

Junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski made 20 saves in the first game of the year, while senior forward Michael Wilson and sophomore defenseman Marshal Plunkett both had multi-point games.

How it happened

• The Black Knights jumped out of the gate with an attacking mindset and were rewarded with a power play just 38 seconds into the action to get Army into rhythm.

• With the extra man opportunity ready to expire, Plunkett worked the puck behind the net to Wilson who was able to swing it to sophomore forward Eric Butte rushing in from the left circle. Butte scored on Darion Hanson’s stick side to put the Cadets up 1-0.

• After Army killed off nearly six minutes of Union power play action in the second period, the Dutchmen were finally able to break through.

• Winger Colin Schmidt was able to find an open Christian Sanda in the slot who pushed it passed Kozlowski to tie the game at 1 with 5:34 on the clock.

• At the 19:43 minute mark of the second, Christian Sanda poked an Army pass down ice and was able to score a breakaway goal with his team short handed

• However, with just 18 seconds left in the period, Plunket spun his way free at the right point before sending the puck on net. Senior Wilson scooped home the loose puck to tie the game at two at the end of the second period.

• With the two sides even halfway through the final stanza, Army went on its fifth power play of the night.

• Senior forward Zach Evancho worked the puck to the left side where junior defenseman John Zimmerman was lined up to fire off a shot. Bilek was waiting in front of the net and poked it in for the eventual game-winner.

Highlights and game notes

• The victory was the Black Knights’ first home and season opening victory since 2014-15 when the team topped Sacred Heart at Tate Rink, 2-1.

• It marked the 598th win at Tate Rink all-time.

• Army retied the series with Union at 17-17-2 with Sunday’s victory.

• The Black Knights boast a 13-7-1 advantage on home ice.

• The Cadets snapped a 15-game unbeaten streak for Union.

• It was also Brian Riley’s first win against the Dutchmen.

• Wilson returned to the ice after missing a majority of his junior season because of a lower body injury. The senior notched the 12th multi-point game in his career.

• Wilson now boasts 26 career goals and 23 assists to total 49 points.

• Plunkett recorded his first-ever multi-point performance with a pair of assists. He now totals five assists in his career and seven points.

• It was the 12th time in Kozlowski’s career to record 20 or more saves.

• The junior goalie is now 6-6-2 in his career with 15 games played and 14 starts.

• Bilek’s game-winner was the sophomore’s eighth career goal and 18th point.

• The goal was his fifth power play goal and first game-winner.

• Butte netted Army’s first goal of the contest which was also on the power play.

• The sophomore has registered three goals in an Army sweater. It was Butte’s first power play goal.

• Evancho notched assist number 37 in his career which brings his career points total to 68.

• Zimmerman added assist number 18 to his records as junior forward Mason Krueger’s marked helper number 13.

• Senior defenseman Alex Wilkinson skated in his 100th career game at Army tonight. He totaled four key blocks on the night.