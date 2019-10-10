FEATURED ITEM

Together, Listening and Connecting Oct. 22

Planning for the future of a loved one with a disability is imperative. At the Together, Listening and Connecting workshop, attendees will learn what needs to be put in place to protect the future of their loved one with special needs.

Military families have to contend with a unique set of issues that make planning for the future more difficult.

The Disabled Military Child Protection Act and New York’s adoption of the Uniform Guardianship Act open up some exciting special needs planning opportunities for military families, which will also be discussed.

The workshop will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Army Community Service (ACS), Building 622.

For more details, email Josephine.M.Toohey.civ@mail.mil or call 845-938-3655 to reserve your spot for the workshop.