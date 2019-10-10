OUTSIDE THE GATES

West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market

The West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 27.

This Sunday is the 20th anniversary of the Farmers Market.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

West Point families are invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is near Thayer Gate.

Services are held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:45 a.m. It also has seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.

20th annual Public Safety Sunday at Grace Baptist Church

The congregation of Grace Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th annual Public Safety Sunday, a day to honor all law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulance corps members and public officials, Oct. 27.

The recognition of the first responders begins with a special service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon will be served following the service for all those in attendance.

The public is invited to join in honoring all members of these departments. Ron DeGarde is the featured speaker for this special service.

The church is located at 54 Old State Road, Highland Falls. For more details, call Pastor Snavely at 845-446-4086 or visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.