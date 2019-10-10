THE DPW DISPATCH: WORK IN PROGRESS

West Point has been called on to shed electric load as part of our electric utility (Orange & Rockland) requirements to support a construction project with the New York State Department of Transportation. The work being done by Orange and Rockland involves relocation of the main electric transmission lines that supply electricity to both West Point and Highland Falls, from above ground to below ground.

The required work severely limits the electrical capacity provided to West Point thus requiring West Point to shed electric load.

Through Friday, we are asking the members of the West Point Community to assist in the load shedding process by taking some of these simple steps:

• Turning off lights that are not needed.

• Turning off coffee pots after the coffee has been brewed.

• Unplugging electronics.

• Turning off window air conditioners.

• Turning off portable heaters, etc…

Doing the above will help us greatly in our attempt to shed the necessary load and do our part as a community.

Thank you for your support.

If you have questions, contact Paul Simihtis, Energy manager, Environmental Management Division, Energy Management Branch, Directorate of Public Works, at 845-938-2224.