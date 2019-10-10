USAG, KACH sign proclamation Monday recognizing DVAM

Story and photo by Robert K. Lanier Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

Col. Harry C. Marson (right), U.S. Army Garrison West Point commander, provides comments after signing a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during a ceremony Monday at Keller Army Community Hospital. Pictured with him is Col. Brett H. Venable (left), Keller Army Community Hospital commander and Catherine Little, Family Advocacy social worker for Army Community Service. Col. Harry C. Marson (right), U.S. Army Garrison West Point commander, provides comments after signing a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during a ceremony Monday at Keller Army Community Hospital. Pictured with him is Col. Brett H. Venable (left), Keller Army Community Hospital commander and Catherine Little, Family Advocacy social worker for Army Community Service.

Col. Harry C. Marson, U.S. Army Garrison West Point commander, Col. Brett H. Venable, Keller Army Community Hospital commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Rusty A. Lane, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Garrison West Point, signed a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Monday, at Keller Army Community Hospital.

The event was organized by West Point Family & MWR’s Army Community Service —Family Advocacy Program.

The goal of this event is to raise awareness about domestic abuse through technology-facilitated abuse; using technology, such as texting and posting on social media to bully, harass, stalk or intimidate a partner, and the importance of early detection and help-seeking to reduce the risk for serious harm or violence.

“Everyone plays a role in upholding the Army values and standards that support safe, health relationships in the military community,” Marson said. “Without every one of us doing our part, we cannot say our Army is fully ready to meet the mission of preventing domestic violence.”

The message to everyone in the Greater West Point Community for Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2019 is ‘Mobilize help for safer relationships.’

The Family Advocacy Program is committed to supporting service members and their families impacted by domestic abuse through victim advocacy and crisis intervention. Assistance can be found through the Family Advocacy Program, Military OneSource or the National Domestic Violence Hotlines. Let the West Point Family Advocacy Program be your partner in preventing and reducing the risk of domestic abuse. Along with this event, Keller Army Community Hospital is providing Domestic Violence Awareness information—on their Facebook page—every Friday throughout the month of October.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, you can receive anonymous, confidential help—available 24/7—by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE); if you are in a domestic violence emergency, call 9-1-1.