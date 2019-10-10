Volleyball grinds out four set win over Holy Cross

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team celebrates one of sophomore middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst's 10 kills as part of a four-set victory over Holy Cross Saturday at Gillis Field House. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team scratched and clawed its way to a hard fought victory over conference foe Holy Cross on Saturday night at Gillis Field House.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Holy Cross tonight,” head coach Alma Kovaci Lee said. “They were very tough and their defense was incredible. We didn’t play our best game today, but it’s good to know we can grind out a victory when we aren’t at our best.”

After a strong first set that saw the Black Knights hit at a .323 percentage, the team faced a resilient challenge from the Crusaders who dominated set two, 25-13.

Army played most of the third set from behind, and the teams fought to seven tied scores in the frame. Army was able to pull through 25-23.

In the fourth, Holy Cross fought back from a four-point deficit in the middle of the set to jump ahead and take a four-point lead of their own at 21-17.

Army would not be denied in this one however, fending off two consecutive set points before claiming the match in the fourth set 26-24.

Sophomore middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst was the team’s only player with double-digit kills with 10. She also added seven combined blocks and five digs.

Junior libero Ana Oglivie was again impressive in the match with 24 digs and six assists.

“Wins like this can help when you get to the big games at the end of the year,” Kovaci Lee said. “We have to put this one away and come back tomorrow to face Colgate.”

(Editor’s note: The Black Knights dropped its match to Colgate in four sets Sunday at Gillis Field House.)