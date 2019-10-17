ANNOUNCEMENTS

Organ Recital Fall Schedule at Cadet Chapel

The upcoming fall schedule for organ recitals at the Cadet Chapel are as follows:

• Sunday, 2:30 p.m.—Meredith Baker, “Retired Director of Musical Activities, Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Chapel, West Point.”

• Oct. 27, 2:30 p.m.—Craig Williams, “Patriotic Reflections I.”

TRIBE Yoga Training

TRIBE—Teach Resiliency, Increase Balance and Endurance —Yoga, is offering yoga training Oct. 26-27 to include physical training or meditation sessions for military units, USMA departments and spouses’ groups.

Additionally, TRIBE offers a weekend workshop for certified yoga teachers, active duty and their family members who are interested in bringing the physical and mindfulness practices of yoga to the military.

This is a 12-hour course registered under Yoga Alliance for CEC’s. Scholarships are available. For more details, email tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

Mine Torne Road closure

Mine Torne Road will be closed due to military training from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2. POC for this closure is DPTMS Range Operations Officer Alec M. Lazore at 938-3007.

Death Notice for Cadet Candidate Benjamin Bochtler

Anyone with debts owed to or by, or retaining property of the estate of Cadet Candidate Benjamin Bochtler should contact Maj. Jim Pleuss, the Summary Court officer for the cadet candidate.

Bochtler passed away due to a recreational accident Aug. 31.

Call Pleuss at 845-938-8006 or email him at jim.pleuss@westpoint.edu.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

Round Pond Recreation Area open for the season (MWR item)

The Round Pond Recreation Area is now open through November and is located off Route 293, only three miles from Washington Gate.

Round Pond offers cabin, campsite and paddle boat rentals. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more details, call 845-938-2503 or visit MWR on the web at westpoint.armymwr.com.

101 Spin Basics with Paul (MWR item)

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Pizza Delivery Hours (MWR item)

West Point Bowling Center now delivers seven days a week.

Delivery times are 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For delivery, call 938-2140.

Indoor Firearm Shooting now available at West Point (MWR item)

Come on down to the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center today. The center is located at 665 Tower Road, adjacent to the Gillis Field House.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Recreational shooting is open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. They have gun rentals, ammunition and targets for sale.

For more details and to register, call 845-938-1700 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts (MWR item)

The custom framing experts at Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from more than 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-protective glass to prevent fading.

They also offer engraving for any special occasion. Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have.

Arts and Crafts’ easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget. For more details, call 845-938-4812.

Open Range event with Outdoor Recreation (MWR item)

There is a privately-owned weapons open range session from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Range 5 off of Route 293.

Round Pond Office will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. For details, call 845-938-2503.

Morgan Farm Veterans Day Kennel Special Nov. 8 (MWR item)

Morgan Farm is offering a Veterans Day special from Nov. 8-12. Drop off your pet Nov. 8 and pick-up on Nov. 12. Get four nights of boarding for the price of three nights.

Pets must stay until Tuesday, early pick-up on Sunday will not receive the discount. For more details, call 845-938-3926.

Champagne Sunday Brunch at the West Point Club (MWR item)

Join the West Point Club for the Champagne Sunday Brunch.

Sunday Brunch is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Pierce Dining Room and runs through Nov. 17.

There is a nominal fee for these brunches. Reserve your spot in advance at thewestpointclub.com. For more details, call 845-938-5120.