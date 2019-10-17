Cadets volunteer at Helen Hayes Race

Photos by George Mattei

The United States Corps of Cadets once again supported the Helen Hayes Hospital Foundation Classic Race in Haverstraw, N.Y., Sept. 28. While there was a 5K and 10K regular race open to the public, the eight cadets focused on helping the many handicapped runners who were in various types of wheel chairs and hand cycles. It was a rewarding experience for both the cadets and handicapped participants. At the closing ceremony, special recognition was given to West Point for sending volunteer cadets to assist the handicapped runners.