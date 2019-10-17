Dunwoody receives 2019 Thayer Award

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff (above) and Tony Pride (right)/USMA PAO

Retired Gen. Ann E. Dunwoody received the West Point Association of Graduates 2019 Thayer Award Oct. 10 during ceremonies hosted by Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams. Dunwoody troops the line with Williams during the Thayer Award Parade to honor Dunwoody. Dunwoody receives the Thayer Award Medal from Williams and the Chairman of the West Point AOG, Joseph E. DeFrancisco. The Thayer Award, established in honor of Col. Sylvanus Thayer, “Father of the Military Academy,” is presented to an outstanding citizen whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify the military academy’s motto, “Duty, Honor, Country.” The Association of Graduates has presented the award annually since 1958.