Force protection, parking for Michie Stadium concert

By Luke Pagan DPTMS Antiterrorism Officer

The following parking and force protection measures will be in effect in support of the Michie Stadium Concert on Friday:

• Through 4 p.m. Sunday, there will be NO parking allowed along Mills Road adjacent to the East stands of Michie Stadium.

• On Friday, there will be NO deliveries allowed of any sort on the installation after noon.

• The following road closures are in effect on Friday and Saturday:

* From 2:30 p.m.-1 a.m.—Stony Lonesome Road/Howze Place along the West side of Michie Stadium.

* From 2:30 p.m.-1 a.m.—Stony Lonesome Road/Mills Road through the East side of Michie Stadium to Herbert Hall.

• Mills Road will remain open to pedestrian traffic through Friday and will close at noon to all foot traffic. Pedestrians will need to utilize the pedestrian bridge that crosses Lusk Dam adjacent to Gate 1.

• The following parking restrictions are in effect on Friday:

* All Lettered Lots—A, B, C, D, E, F, G, J and Vet Clinic are reserved parking lots from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday (towing at owners expense).

* Buffalo Soldier Field parking lot will be parked in the same setup as a Friday night football game. Parking attendants will be on the ground in BSF Hardstand at 6 a.m. to facilitate parking for the work force.

As with all special events that take place on the installation, safety and security are of paramount concern.

Remain vigilant, maintain situational awareness and immediately report any suspicious activity to the Provost Marshal’s Office at 845-938-3333.

For further information, contact the West Point Antiterrorism Office, at 938-8859.

Always Remember: If you See something, Hear something, Say something.