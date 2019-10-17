Lang speaks at West Point

Photos by Capt. Steven Modugno/English and Philosophy

The Cadet Film Forum and the Department of English and Philosophy hosted actor Stephen Lang for an evening lecture, discussing his work in Hollywood and on Broadway Oct. 8. Lang held a Q&A session with cadets in the Haig Room of the Jefferson Library as well as giving a brief performance in the character of Col. Miles Quaritch from the movie, "Avatar." Class of 2021 Cadet Kade Kurita, cadet in charge of the Cadet Film Forum, presents Lang with a double-sided framed landscape shot of West Point.