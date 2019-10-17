Men’s Soccer plays to 1-1 draw with Navy

In front of more than 8,000 people, the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team fought to a 1-1 draw with No. 19 Navy on Friday night in Army-Navy Cup VIII at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Against a nationally-ranked Midshipmen (11-0-1, 4-0-1 Patriot League) squad, the Black Knights (2-5-3, 0-3-2 Patriot League) poured on 18 shots compared to Navy’s six.

The Cadets also held the slight edge in corners, 4-3.

Senior forward Keenan O’Shea put in the lone goal for the Black Knights, marking his fourth career Army-Navy Cup score. O’Shea paced the team in shots with five, while sophomore midfielder Oscar Pereira and senior midfielder Tyler Mitchiner took four and three, respectively.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Suppiah made his second collegiate start in between the pipes and posted a career-high four saves, including a game-saver in double-overtime.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 3-0-2 in the previous five Army-Navy Cup matches.

• O’Shea scored his team-best fourth goal of the season.

• He took sole possession of eighth in all-time goals scored with 22.

• The Chesterfield, Virginia, native tied Dave Robinson for 10th in all-time points with 54.

• Army logged double-digit shots for the eighth time this season.

• It was the seventh time this year that Army outshot its opponent.

• It marked the third tie in Army-Navy Cup history.

• Army halted Navy’s five-match shutout streak.

• It was the first goal allowed by the Midshipmen since Sept. 18.

How it happened

• In the 24th minute, an Army defender poked the ball loose from Wyatt Millard, but it bounced right to Diego Manrique and he ripped a shot to the right of a diving Suppiah to put Navy up, 1-0.

• In the 52nd minute, freshman forward Sam Epitime was dribbling the ball in the Navy box before being fouled. Army turned to O’Shea to deliver the penalty strike and the senior put the ball into the back of the net for the equalizer.