NYBC recognizes KACH blood drive numbers

Courtesy Photo from KACH Courtesy Photo from KACH

The New York Blood Center recognized the West Point Blood Drive chairpersons from Keller Army Community Hospital during the NYBC’s annual Hudson Valley Chairpersons Recognition Luncheon and Awards Ceremony Oct. 10 at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill, Tarrytown, New York. The chairpersons, Capt. Jeffrey Baker, Laboratory officer in charge, Keller Army Community Hospital, and Robert Kristofer Lanier, Public Affairs officer, Keller Army Community Hospital, accepted the “Top NYBC Blood Donor Group”—recognizing the blood drive with the highest amount of donors in the Hudson Valley; and the “Diamond Award” recognizing blood drives that provided more than 1,000 pints of blood. Pictured (from left to right) are Baker with the Top NYBC Blood Donor Group award, Lanier with the Diamond Award and Debra Kleinman, manager of Business Development, New York Blood Center.