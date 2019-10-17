THE LAST FULL MEASURE

THE LAST FULL MEASURE recounts the true story of William Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, who continually faced danger throughout more than 250 combat missions in Vietnam.

During a rescue mission on April 11, 1966, he was offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of a combat zone, heavily under fire, but he stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division, and he was killed.

Thirty-two years later, Pitsenbarger’ s father seeks the help of a Pentagon investigator and other surviving veterans of Operation Abilene to procure the Medal of Honor to honor Pitsenbarger posthumously.

The writer/director (Todd Robinson) and Executive Producer (Sidney Sherman) will introduce the movie and participate in a Q&A after the screening.

The Last Full Measure will be screened at 5 p.m. Sunday at Arnold Auditorium in Mahan Hall, Building 752, Thayer Road.

Grab your free tickets at the Main Exchange, Building 1204; AAFES Express, Building 1202; and Subway and Starbucks, Building 683.