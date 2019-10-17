West Point MWR Team performed well at Army Ten-Miler
The West Point Morale, Welfare and Recreation team had a solid performance at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington D.C. Sunday.
The team did not place in the top three of the mixed Division and as of this morning, the team results were not posted online.
The three winning teams all came in under four hours.
Results for the West Point team members are as follows:
• Capt. Byron Critchfield, 0:56:45
• Maj. David Krueger, 1:00:49
• Capt. Ross Skilling, 1:07:03
• Capt. Joshua Wiley, 1:05:21
• Capt. Tim Justicz-Simmons, 1:05:22
• Capt. Alexandra Lostetter, 1:09:55
• Lt. Col. Kathryn Pegues, 1:16:11
• Lt. Col. Elizabeth Weaver, 1:40:26 (injured knee).
The two people that I would like to recognize are Critchfield, who placed 86th overall for men, and Lostetter, who placed 109th overall for women.
This was the first Army Ten-Miler for both Skilling and Lostetter.