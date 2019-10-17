West Point MWR Team performed well at Army Ten-Miler

By Lt. Col. Kathryn Pegues Department of Systems Engineering The eight members of the West Point Morale, Welfare and Recreation team pose for a photo prior to the Army Ten-Miler. The team didn't place in the top three of the Mixed Division, but it did have good individual results, including Capt. Byron Critchfield who finished the course in 56 minutes, 45 seconds. Courtesy Photo from MWR

The West Point Morale, Welfare and Recreation team had a solid performance at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington D.C. Sunday.

The team did not place in the top three of the mixed Division and as of this morning, the team results were not posted online.

The three winning teams all came in under four hours.

Results for the West Point team members are as follows:

• Capt. Byron Critchfield, 0:56:45

• Maj. David Krueger, 1:00:49

• Capt. Ross Skilling, 1:07:03

• Capt. Joshua Wiley, 1:05:21

• Capt. Tim Justicz-Simmons, 1:05:22

• Capt. Alexandra Lostetter, 1:09:55

• Lt. Col. Kathryn Pegues, 1:16:11

• Lt. Col. Elizabeth Weaver, 1:40:26 (injured knee).

The two people that I would like to recognize are Critchfield, who placed 86th overall for men, and Lostetter, who placed 109th overall for women.

This was the first Army Ten-Miler for both Skilling and Lostetter.