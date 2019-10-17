Women’s Soccer wins overtime thriller against Loyola

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Freshman forward Aunikah King celebrates after lifting the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team over Loyola Saturday night, 1-0, three minutes into overtime at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Freshman forward Aunikah King celebrates after lifting the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team over Loyola Saturday night, 1-0, three minutes into overtime at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

With her first career goal, freshman forward Aunikah King lifted the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team over Loyola Saturday night, 1-0, three minutes into overtime at Malek

Stadium at Clinton Field.

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 after regulation, the Black Knights and Greyhounds went to overtime, but it didn’t take long for the Cadets to come away with the victory. Army snapped Loyola’s five-game unbeaten streak.

How it happened

• With 92 minutes on the clock, junior goaltender Sydney Cassalia booted the ball up the length on the pitch connecting with freshman forward Alyssa Carfagno.

Carfagno redirected the ball down the middle of the box where King was able to break free and beat the keeper for the game-winner.

Highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights earned their second straight Patriot League victory.

• The Cadets improve to 5-5-3 on the season.

• The Greyhounds were on a five-game unbeaten streak which Army was able to halt.

• In the first half, Army outshot Loyola 4-3.

• King is the fifth freshman to notch a goal for Army this year.

• Carfagno saw a glimpse of a goal after heading the ball on a long pass in, but was called offsides.

• The freshman also nailed one off the crossbar in the opening half.

• Carfagno leads the Cadets in points this season with 12. Her assist was her second of the year.

• Cassalia had another outstanding performance in net registering four saves in her third shutout of the year.

• Cassalia’s career shutout total rises to 19. She is now tied for fourth all-time.