ANNOUNCEMENTS

TRIBE Yoga Training

TRIBE—Teach Resiliency, Increase Balance and Endurance —Yoga, is offering yoga training Saturday and Sunday to include physical training or meditation sessions for military units, USMA departments and spouses’ groups.

Additionally, TRIBE offers a weekend workshop for certified yoga teachers, active duty and their family members who are interested in bringing the physical and mindfulness practices of yoga to the military.

This is a 12-hour course registered under Yoga Alliance for CEC’s. Scholarships are available. For more details, email tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

Mine Torne Road closure

Mine Torne Road will be closed due to military training from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2. POC for this closure is DPTMS Range Operations Officer Alec M. Lazore at 938-3007.

Death Notice for Cadet Candidate Benjamin Bochtler

Anyone with debts owed to or by, or retaining property of the estate of Cadet Candidate Benjamin Bochtler should contact Maj. Jim Pleuss, the Summary Court officer for the cadet candidate.

Bochtler passed away due to a recreational accident Aug. 31.

Call Pleuss at 845-938-8006 or email him at jim.pleuss@westpoint.edu.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

2019-20 Staff and Faculty Intramural Hockey League

The MWR Sports Office is conducting the 2019-20 Staff and Faculty Intramural Hockey League. All active duty personnel, DOD civilians, retired personnel and West Point community family members can sign up to play.

Hockey games will be scheduled at 6 a.m. Monday and Thursday and at noon Tuesdays.

Season passes must be purchased to participate and are now available. The season is underway.

To sign up and/or for more details, contact james.p.mcguinness.naf@mail.mil or call 845-938-3066.

Indoor Firearm Shooting now available at West Point

Come on down to the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center today. The center is located at 665 Tower Road, adjacent to the Gillis Field House.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Recreational shooting is open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. They have gun rentals, ammunition and targets for sale.

For more details and to register, call 845-938-1700 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts

The custom framing experts at Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from more than 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-protective glass to prevent fading.

They also offer engraving for any special occasion. Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have.

Arts and Crafts’ easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget. For more details, call 845-938-4812.

Champagne Sunday Brunch at the West Point Club

Join the West Point Club for the Champagne Sunday Brunch.

Sunday Brunch is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Pierce Dining Room and runs through Nov. 17.

There is a nominal fee for these brunches. Reserve your spot in advance at thewestpointclub.com. For more details, call 845-938-5120.

Yoga with Christine at the MWR Fitness Center

Jump start your weekend with Gentle Yoga with Christine. Join Christine from 5-6 p.m. on Fridays. Advanced sign-ups are required. There is a nominal fee per class. Call 845-938-6490 or stop by the MWR Fitness Center to sign-up.

MWR Fitness Center CYS Child Care Co-Op

The MWR Fitness Center Co-Op is looking for new members.

The co-op is comprised of CYS eligible patrons with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years who are looking to exercise while having your child participate in volunteer facilitated childcare. In exchange for your child’s participation, co-op members agree to support other members and assist with the supervision of children during co-op hours.

If you are interested, call the CYS Outreach Services Office at 845-938-3969.

West Point Club Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go Program 2019 Nov. 22

No time to prepare a Thanksgiving Dinner? Then let the West Point Club do all the work for you. All orders must be received by Nov. 22.

Meal pick up will be by 5 p.m. Nov. 27. No refunds will be given for cancellations after Nov. 20. Ala Carte menu only available with purchase of a full To-Go order.

Reheating directions will be provided. There is a fee for this program.

For reservations and a complete menu, visit thewestpontclub.com. For more details, call 845-446-5504/5506.

Pizza Delivery Hours

West Point Bowling Center now delivers seven days a week.

Delivery times are 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For delivery, call 938-2140.