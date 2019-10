FEATURED ITEM

Organ Recital Fall Schedule at Cadet Chapel

The upcoming fall schedule for organ recitals at the Cadet Chapel are as follows:

• Sunday, 2:30 p.m.—Craig Williams, “Patriotic Reflections I.”

• Nov. 3, 2:30 p.m.—Craig Williams, “Patriotic Reflections II.”

• Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m.—Matthew Cates, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, (Class of 1936 Recital).