Hockey splits weekend with Robert Morris

The Army West Point Hockey team continued its hot start with a 4-1 victory over conference foe Robert Morris on Saturday at Tate Rink. The Black Knights were guided by a strong performance in net by junior Trevin Kozlowski, who blanked the Colonials through the first 50 minutes of play and stopped 17 of 18 shots in the game. Senior forward Michael Wilson recorded the team’s first multi-goal effort of the year with his second and third goals of the season. Seniors forward Zach Evancho and defenseman Alex Wilkinson both recorded their first goals of the season to complete the scoring for the Cadets. The Black Knights lost the back end of the weekend series as Robert Morris won Sunday 3-0. Army is now 3-1-0 to start to 2019-20 season.