KACH addresses beneficiaries with egg allergies

By Robert Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Beneficiaries of the Super Hero Flu Vaccination Drive with ‘egg’ allergies, KACH’s policy is in alignment with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends:

• Persons with a history of egg allergy who have experienced only hives after exposure to egg should receive flu vaccine. Any licensed and recommended flu vaccine that is otherwise appropriate for the recipient’s age and health status may be used.

• Persons who report having had reactions to egg involving symptoms other than hives such as angioedema, respiratory distress, lightheadedness, or recurrent emesis; or who required epinephrine or another emergency medical intervention, may similarly receive any licensed and recommended flu vaccine that is appropriate for the recipient’s age and health status.

The selected vaccine should be administered in an inpatient or outpatient medical setting (including, but not limited to hospitals, clinics, health departments and physician offices). Vaccine administration should be supervised by a health care provider who is able to recognize and manage severe allergic conditions.

• A previous severe allergic reaction to flu vaccine, regardless of the component suspected of being responsible for the reaction, is a contraindication to future receipt of the vaccine.

For the full page of the CDC’s “Flu Vaccine and People with Egg Allergies,” go to https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/egg-allergies.htm.

For those beneficiaries with egg allergies, Keller suggests you receive the vaccine, but it should be scheduled and administered through our Primary Care Department by a health care provider who is able to recognize and manage severe allergic conditions.

You can make an appointment at 845-938-7992, 800-552-2907, or by going to https://www.tricareonline.com/, to establish a plan with your Primary Care Provider.