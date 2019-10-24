Marathon Team takes home victory at Army Ten-Miler

By Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French Army West Point Marathon team

The Army West Point Marathon team took first and second place in the ROTC & Service Academy Division against a field of 103 teams at the 35th annual Army Ten-Miler Oct. 13 in Washington D.C. After splitting the team into two, each team was comprised of eight runners and the team times were a combination of the four fastest runners. The USMA Gold team took first place with a combined time of 3:50:08 and the USMA Black Team took second place with a combined time of 3:51:43. Both teams beat the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, which took third with a combined time of 3:51:43. Photos by retired Lt. Col. Rick French

Class of 2023 Cadet Dashiell Rogers, an Army West Point Marathon team member, ran a team-best time of 56 minutes, 12 seconds at the 35th annual Army Ten-Miler Oct. 13 in Washington D.C. He was one of nine men on the team who ran under an hour.

Out of the 16 members of the team, nine men ran under 60 minutes and five women ran under 70 minutes. What was particularly impressive is that a majority of the members of the Marathon team set a new personal record.

Notable performances this year were Class of 2023 Cadet Dashiell Rogers and Class of 2021 Cadet Sara Scales who respectively ran 0:56:12 and 1:06:24.

In recognition for the team’s win, the Army West Point Marathon team received a trophy presented by the Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston.

This is the Marathon team’s fifth consecutive win of the ROTC/Service Academy category and the runners are looking forward to next year to defend the title.

The team is thankful for the continued support of the West Point Parent’s Club of Washington D.C. The WPPC housed the team, provided race day support and arranged for tours of the White House and Pentagon.