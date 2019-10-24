Offensive barrage lifts Men’s Soccer over Holy Cross

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team flashed its offensive firepower in a 6-1 Patriot League home win over Holy Cross on Sunday night at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

The Black Knights (3-6-3, 1-3-2 Patriot League) grabbed their first league win and picked up a much needed three points in the standings. Five different Cadets tallied a score against the Crusaders (2-11-0, 1-5-0 Patriot League), led by a pair of goals from sophomore midfielder Oscar Pereira.

Senior forward Keenan O’Shea also had a productive offensive outing, scoring on a penalty kick and dishing out an assist.

Sophomore midfielder Carter Kowalewski, freshman midfielder Justin McStay and junior midfielder Matt Flynn accounted for the remaining three Army scores.

The Black Knights led the Crusaders in shots, 11-6, and corners, 8-3.

Sophomore goaltender Jacob Suppiah notched his first collegiate win after making three stops in between the pipes.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army claimed its first league win of the year.

• The six-goal output was the highest by an Army squad since defeating Iona, 6-0, on Oct. 26, 1993.

• Pereira notched his first-ever multi-goal performance.

• O’Shea scored his team-best fifth goal of the season.

• It was the fourth time in his career that he tallied a goal and an assist in the same match.

• He moved into a tie for eighth in all-time points with Tony Dedmond (‘96) after notching his 58th career point.

• The Chesterfield, Virginia, native also moved into a tie with John Brence (‘90) and Bill Friese (‘68) for sixth in all-time goals with 23.

• O’Shea leaped into 10th in all-time assists with 12 for his career.

• He is currently on a three-match point streak.

• Kowalewski scored his second goal of the season.

• McStay and Flynn both recorded their first collegiate goals.

• Junior midfielder Christian Takaki dished out an assist for the second consecutive contest.

• It was the third of the season for the junior.

• Sophomore forward Sam Millikan and senior midfielder Alex Grave de Peralta handed out their first helpers of the season.

• Army outshot the opposition for the eighth time this year.

• The Black Knights logged double-digit shots for the 10th time in 12 outings.

How it happened

• The Black Knights wasted no time jumping out to an early lead. A cross that was sent into the box was played to Pereira and he made a move around a Crusaders’ defender in the 4th minute before firing a shot into the back of the net.

• Army was awarded a penalty kick in the 11th minute and O’Shea delivered to put the Cadets ahead, 2-0.

• Less than three minutes later, O’Shea sent a corner to the top of the box. Kowalewski charged at the ball and sent a booming strike to the top left corner of the net for the score.

• In the early stages of the second half, Takaki played the ball to Millikan before the sophomore inserted it into the box. The ball found its way over to Pereira and he flicked it past a diving goalkeeper to put Army ahead, 4-0.

• In the 80th minute, Grave de Peralta sent a corner toward the net and it was punched out by the Holy Cross goalkeeper before McStay blasted the ball into the back of the net for his first collegiate goal.

• Another collegiate first happened in the 85th minute. This time, it was Flynn scoring with his left foot for the Black Knights’ sixth score of the night.

• In the 89th minute, Holy Cross was granted a free kick after an Army foul just outside the box. Dylan Scanley took aim and scored the lone goal of the night for the Crusaders.