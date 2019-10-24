Semester abroad in Spain includes military training

Courtesy Photos

As part of the Semester Abroad Program hosted by the U.S. Military Academy’s Department of Foreign Languages, seven USMA cadets are now spending a semester at the Spanish Military Academy. Although the main purpose is to get involved with the academic side of the foreign academy, it does not only imply that. The allied academy hosts training in a very different way, and it did so for the cadets. During the initial weeks, they have taken part in air assault and mountain training, planning and executing operations in both environments. Spain is the second-most mountainous country in Europe and it offers hard training for their units in this very demanding area. The USMA cadets had to get accustomed with not only climbing and rappelling, which is something they have done before, but also constant marches and rope-bridge crossings, a simple way to cross over severely restricted terrain. During the air assault operations, the cadets have trained with the NH90, the near brand new helicopter serving the Spanish Army.