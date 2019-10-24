West Point Beneficiaries Influenza Drive at KACH

By Robert Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Keller Army Community Hospital is scheduled to conduct a community-wide beneficiary Super Hero Flu Vaccination Drive from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at KACH’s Main Building, Building 900, third floor, in the former Labor & Delivery area.

For those beneficiaries who complete DD Form 2569 (Third Party Collection Program) and DHA Form 116 (Flu Screen and Immunization Form), prior to arrival, you will be fast-tracked to the third floor for vaccination.

The DD Form 2569 can be obtained at

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/forms/dd/dd2569.pdf.

The DHA Form 116 can be obtained at

https://www.health.mil/Reference-Center/Forms/2019/10/09/Pediatric-and-Adult-Influenza-Screening-and-Immunization-Documentation.

The forms can also be found on the Keller Army Community Hospital Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kellerarmycommunityhospital, and West Point Community-oriented Facebook pages.

In the event you cannot complete the required forms prior to arrival, please complete a DEERS verification in the Main Lobby, complete the required paperwork as necessary, then proceed with your family to the third floor for vaccination.

This immunization drive is for all eligible active duty, dependents and retirees with the goal to vaccinate our entire community. We are encouraging all beneficiaries aged 6 months and above to come out.

Please help us vaccinate 100 percent of our population and win the battle against the flu this year—please join us and bring your entire family.

The DD Form 2569 is the way you tell the Department of Defense about your other health insurance.

Other health insurance (OHI) is any health insurance policy covering medical, dental or pharmacy that you may have through your employer or private insurance company. TRICARE, TRICARE Supplemental plans, Medicare, Medicaid and certain government-sponsored programs are not OHI. If you have OHI and are covered by TRICARE, federal law requires military treatment facilities (MTFs) to collect reasonable payments from third party payers (unless you are active duty).

The money collected (commonly referred to as “reimbursement” or “remittance”) supports the operation and maintenance budget of the MTF where you receive your care. OHI reimbursements help your MTF improve the quality of health care.

All DOD beneficiaries, except active duty, are required to complete the DD Form 2569. This includes active duty family members, retirees and family members of retirees. A DD Form 2569 must be completed annually and when your insurance coverage or information changes.

If you have recently filled out a DD Form 2569, then you need to bring your dependent ID—so we can verify the information in DEERS—and a completed DHA 116 Form (Flu Screening and Documentation Form) so we can expedite the process.