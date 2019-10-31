Exchange debuts Army-Navy Game Truck with special message for veterans

By Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

DALLAS—As America gears up for 120th Army-Navy Game, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is delivering a special message to service members, military families and veterans with the help of a 53-foot rolling billboard.

The Exchange’s custom tractor-trailer reminds shoppers that the Department of Defense’s largest retailer and the annual clash between the Black Knights and Midshipmen are “Where Heroes Win.”

This is the second year the Exchange is a participating partner in the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. The thousands of Cadets, Midshipmen and fans at Lincoln Financial Field and the millions who will tune in at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 on CBS will hear the Exchange’s relevancy message of supporting Warfighters wherever they go.

The new Exchange truck wrap, designed by Exchange Creative Director Johnny Olson, a Marine Corps veteran, highlights not only the big game but also big news for veterans—all who served with honor can shop tax-free for life.

“The truck’s message—‘Where Heroes Win’—speaks to the heart of the Exchange mission,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Service members past, present and future are our nation’s heroes. They win for our country. They win with their Exchange.”

The Army-Navy Game truck is on the road now, headed to the Exchange’s Dan Daniel Distribution Center in Newport News, Virginia. From there, it will deliver merchandise to Exchange stores in the Eastern Region before heading to Philadelphia for the big game.

Veterans can learn more about determining their eligibility to shop the Exchange online by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/vets.