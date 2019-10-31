Heisler receives Nininger Award

Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy (right), and Todd Browne, West Point Association of Graduates president, present the 2019 Nininger Award to Capt. Lindsay Gordon Heisler, USMA Class of 2012, Oct. 24 during a ceremony in Washington Hall. Heisler received the award for her actions on Dec. 5, 2015, when she was deployed in Afghanistan.

A close-up of the 2019 Nininger Award medal that was presented to Heisler. The award, named after 2nd Lt. Alexander R. Nininger, is given to a USMA graduate who demonstrated exemplary heroic action in battle. Nininger, USMA Class of 1941, was the first Soldier awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of valor during World War II.