ON POINT: Honoring the 4th Infantry Division

Class of 2020 Cadet Akil Johnson, native of Murrieta, California, served and deployed with the 4th Infantry Division from 2013-15 as the brigade S-2.

“I had a lot of great mentors and friends when I served with 4th ID. When I deployed I got to learn about my job and what it meant to be enlisted. Although I was a private, I didn’t have anyone holding my hand so it was a great learning experience. My best memory was when we came back from deployment and there were people on the streets waving and cheering for us as we arrived back on post. My mom had flown out from California to welcome me home and I felt very accomplished.”

(Editor’s Note: Each week during the football season, the Army West Point Football team honors a division in the Army by wearing its patch on the team’s helmet and jersey. This week against Air Force, the team will honor the 4th Infantry Division and we highlight one cadet who served in its ranks.)