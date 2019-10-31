Rifle bests No. 10 Memphis on the road

By JJ Klein Army Athletic Communications

The eighth-ranked Army West Point Rifle team picked up its first win of the season on Sunday, topping No. 10 Memphis, 4,672-4,646, at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We were much better today. I’m really glad we put this score together so early on in the season,” Army Rifle Head Coach Web Wright said. “The smallbore score was better than just about anything last year and the air rifle score was tight.”

Army’s aggregate score of 4,672 marked the second highest score for the Black Knights in fifth-year head coach Wright’s tenure.

It’s previous high under Wright came in last year’s NCAA Qualification match when Army posted an aggregate score of 4,678.

“Coach (Leighton) Dempster and I have seen how well the team can perform in practice and we are really proud to see that work pay off with the score we put together today,” he said.

Aggregate: Army 4,672—Memphis 4,646

• The Black Knights earned the top three aggregate scores of the day with sophomore Lauren McMahan leading the way with a mark of 1,171. Behind her was junior Kaitlyn Kutz (1,170) and junior Clayton Hanson (1,168).

• Memphis’ David Crenshaw earned his team’s top aggregate score with 1,167.

Air Rifle: Army 2,357—Memphis 2,341

• The team put up consistent air rifle scores with the Black Knights taking four of the top five spots and each member achieving a score higher than 580.

• Leading the way for the Black Knights was McMahan who had a match-high score of 592, while Kutz registered the second highest score with 590.

• Sophomore Aaron Flowers recorded a career-high in air rifle with a mark of 588.

Smallbore: Army 2,315—Memphis 2,305

• In smallbore, Army claimed the top three spots led by Hanson’s score of 581. Just behind him were Kutz (580) and McMahan (579).

• Sophomore Nicholas Cheshire (577) and Flowers (554) rounded out Army’s scorers in smallbore.

Up Next

Army has its first pair of home matches this weekend when it hosts the All-Academy President’s Trophy on Saturday and takes on Air Force and MIT in a tri-match the following day.