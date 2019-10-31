Sprint Football downs St. Thomas Aquinas, 34-7

By JJ Klein Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Sprint Football team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas, 34-7, Saturday at the Torne Valley Sports Complex in Hillburn, New York.

Army (5-1, 3-0 CSFL North) has now won four consecutive games. The Black Knights accumulated 328 yards of total offense with 157 coming on the ground and 171 through the air. On the other side, the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 CSFL North) were held to just 129 yards of total offense.

Leading the defensive effort was junior defensive lineman NaVonte Dean, who registered 3.5 sacks for a total loss of 33 yards in addition to scoring his first career touchdown on a 54-yard pick six.

Army highlights and game notes

• In registering his 64th career win, head coach Mark West tied Bob Thompson (1986-97) for the second most wins in program history.

• Junior wide receiver Justin Charette and senior wide receiver Tom Williamson both reeled in their third touchdown receptions of the season.

• Junior running back Matthew Sauter notched his fourth rushing touchdown of the year.

• Junior Ryan Sullivan was 12-of-16 passing for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

• Junior defensive back Ryan Leach collected his sixth interception of the season, while Nate Hagged recorded his second.

• Sophomore kicker Seppi Ortman was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and 4-for-4 on PATs. His 43-yarder marked a new career high.

How it happened

First Quarter

• The Black Knights opened the scoring with 2:40 remaining in the opening quarter on a five-yard pass from Sullivan to Charette that put the Black Knights ahead 7-0.

Second Quarter

• Army added to its lead when Sullivan connected with Williamson on a 16-yard touchdown catch that gave the Black Knights the 14-0 advantage.

• With 3:44 remaining in the opening half, Army went up 21-0 thanks to a one-yard plunge into the end zone from Sauter.

Third Quarter

• Ortman drilled a 43-yard field goal with 11:20 left in the third quarter, which gave the Cadets the 24-0 lead.

• On St. Thomas Aquinas’ ensuing drive, Dean took an interception 54 yards to the house to put the Black Knights up 31-0.

Fourth Quarter

• With 10:54 left in the contest, Army gained the 34-0 lead as Ortman split the uprights from 32 yards out.

• The Spartans got on the board with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Matt Yuvienco to Earnest Stallworth, which put the score at 34-7.

Up next

Army will battle Mansfield for the CSFL North title and for a spot in the CSFL Championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Shea Stadium.