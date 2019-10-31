Women’s Soccer clinches tournament berth with win

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Freshman midfielder Izzy Fontana (right) celebrates her first career goal with freshman forward Alyssa Carfagno as her goal was the only one scored during Army West Point Women's Soccer team's 1-0 victory over Lehigh Saturday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team picked up three points on Saturday night with a 1-0 victory over Lehigh at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field to clinch a postseason berth in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Black Knights went up 1-0 in the 16th minute of the game thanks to freshman midfielder Izzy Fontana’s first-career goal.

Junior goaltender Sydney Cassalia registered her second shutout of the week with five saves.

The Cadets now rank second in league standings with 14 points and a head-to-head edge over Loyola.

How it happened

• Freshman forward Alyssa Carfagno setup Army’s scoring play stealing the ball away from the Mountain Hawks up the right side of the field.

• Carfagno worked the ball to the box where she was able to connect with Fontana. She took advantage of the loose ball in front for the goal.

Highlights and game notes

• Army is on a five-game unbeaten streak with a 7-5-4 overall record.

• The Black Knights are now 4-2-2 in the Patriot League with 14 points.

• Cassalia finished the game with five saves on 10 shots faced.

• Cassalia recorded her fifth shutout of the season and second this week.

• She increased her career total to 20 at Army.

• She takes sole control of the third place slot in all-time program standings surpassing Kristine Beardsley (‘91) and Mary Kidd (‘99).

• The Omaha, Nebraska native ranks fourth all-time in minutes played (5,010).

• Fontana recorded her first-career goal.

• Carfagno now boasts 13 points on the year on five goals and three assists.