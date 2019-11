Army-Air Force Weekend, honoring Benjamin O. Davis Jr.

Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV and 2nd Lt. Alex Werden Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV and 2nd Lt. Alex Werden

The U.S. Air Force Academy held a ceremony Friday to rename the academy’s airfield in honor of Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., U.S. Military Academy 1936 graduate. The Army West Point Spirit Group pumps up Soldiers and Army fans at the 4th Infantry Division’s pep rally and bonfire at the Hub at Fort Carson, Colorado.