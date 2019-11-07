Fallen graduates honored at Retreat, Ruck 2 Remember

Thirteen active duty Special Forces Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, are marching from Washington D.C. to Connecticut to raise awareness about Gold Star families and to memorialize the fallen during the Ruck 2 Remember. Ruck 2 Remember is an annual event that gives Gold Star families, active duty servicemembers and veterans a venue to honor fallen heroes. They stopped at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point along the way to participate in a flag retreat. Gold Star moms and six Class of 2006 West Point graduates attended the ceremony Oct. 30 and hiked the Trail of the Fallen on Oct. 31. “It’s an emotional ceremony. My son died protecting that flag. My boy was class of ‘06 and this is an effort by his groups to recognize and remember all of the fallen from 3rd group and others,” Helen Kaiser Pederson said. Photos by Michelle Schneider/PV