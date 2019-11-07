Men’s rugby shuts out, defeats Air Force, 39-0

Photo by Frank Shala/Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point men’s rugby team won its third consecutive game Friday, as the Black Knights took down service-academy rival Air Force 39-0 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. Photo by Brandon O’Connor/PV The Army West Point men’s rugby team won its third consecutive game Friday, as the Black Knights took down service-academy rival Air Force 39-0 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. Photo by Brandon O’Connor/PV

The Army West Point men’s rugby team won its third consecutive game Friday as the Black Knights took down service-academy rival Air Force 39-0 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado.

“The win was good and the shutout was great,” Head Coach Matt Sherman said. “Just being able to play in tough conditions, battling in some pretty cold temperatures, was awesome.”

Seven different cadets scored tries for Army (5-4, 2-2), led by senior forward Marco Carrabotta dotting his team leading ninth try of the fall season.

How it happened

• Army capitalized off an early Air Force turnover, leading to Carrabotta marching his way down the field to give the Black Knights the early lead. After senior scrum half Jack Royston converted the kick, Army led 7-0.

• The Black Knights stayed on the attack for the early part of the first half. Junior No. 8 Collin Grosse weaved his way into the try zone to extend Army’s lead to 12-0 in the 13th minute.

• Physical play by Army led to senior No. 8 Nathan Brooks pushing one in for a try to make it 22-0 in the 30th minute.

• The Black Knights added three more tries in the final 40 minutes to complete the shutout.

Scoring timeline vs. Air Force

• 1st minute: TRY—Carrabotta; Conversion (Royston)—Army leads, 7-0

• 13th minute: TRY—Grosse—Army (Army leads, 12-0)

• 20th minute: TRY—Senior wing Jason Green—Army (Army leads, 17-0)

• 30th minute: TRY—Brooks—Army (Army leads, 22-0)

• 52nd minute: TRY—Senior prop Ben Vasta; Conversion (Royston)—Army (Army leads, 29-0)

• 63rd minute: TRY—Senior No. 8 Paul Adams—Army (Army leads, 34-0)

• 72nd minute: TRY—Senior scrum half Jason Blackwood—Army (Army leads, 39-0).

Up Next

Army travels to University Park, Pennsylvania, for its final game of the fall season against Penn State at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Rugby East showdown.