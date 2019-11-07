OUTSIDE THE GATES

Cornwall Presbyterian Church event

Science and Faith—A presentation by John C. Sanford, Ph.D., geneticist, author and retired Cornell University professor, about his faith journey as a scientist from atheism to confident Christian faith and the useful principles that have guided him.

The presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Cornwall Presbyterian Church, 222 Hudson Street, Cornwall on Hudson.

For details, contact CPC at 845-534-2903.

Nature in Winter at HHNM

Explore the startling beauty and diversity of nature in winter at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum at the Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall.

Take a hike to search for signs of animals and plants that stay green through the winter. Meet one of our local mammals and discover its strategy for surviving the winter.

Enjoy free same day admission to the Wildlife Education Center after paid attendance to this program. Pre-registration is not required. For details, visit hhnm.org.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

West Point families are invited to attend services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road in Highland Falls. The church is near Thayer Gate.

Services are held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:45 a.m. It also has seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.