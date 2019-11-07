WPES students enjoy a ‘Day in the Life of the Hudson River Estuary’

On Oct. 22, Geography and Environmental Engineering faculty Patrick Baker, Lt. Col. Mindy Kimball, Capt. Nathaniel Sheehan, Kim Quell and cadets in EV310 (Aquatic Science) hosted the ‘Day in the Life of the Hudson River Estuary.’ More than 55 children from the fourth grade at West Point Elementary School as well as 30 Girl Scouts attended with their families and learned about the physical (tides), chemical (salinity) and biologic (fish and crabs) characteristics of the Hudson River. This annual event encourages students to collect data, such as weather, tide, turbidity, water temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen and biodiversity, to create snapshots of the river at West Point and share with other collection efforts from New York City to Albany. Class of 2020 Cadet Nate Buss, Elizabeth Sheehan and Capt. Nathaniel Sheehan prepare to sein fish from South Dock. Quell talks about water quality of the Hudson River with West Point Elementary School students. Kimball demonstrates water measurement requirements to the Girl scouts. Students display the fish they used in an activity to learn what fish are within the changing salt levels of the Hudson Estuary. Courtesy Photos