Nasdaq honors veterans during closing bell Monday

Photos by Libby Greene/Nasdaq

Secretary of Defense Honorable Mark Esper, U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean S. Buck visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square Monday in honor of Veterans Day to ring the closing bell. The Nasdaq team hosted veterans for the ceremony.