Women’s Rugby advances to national championship

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

Senior wing Sam Sullivan scored four tries to help the Army West Point women’s rugby team defeat Quinnipiac 54-10 at the Anderson Rugby Complex Saturday to advance to the NIRA National Championship. The Black Knights will now travel to Cambridge, Mass., Sunday to take on Harvard in the NIRA National Championship. Senior wing Sam Sullivan scored four tries to help the Army West Point women’s rugby team defeat Quinnipiac 54-10 at the Anderson Rugby Complex Saturday to advance to the NIRA National Championship. The Black Knights will now travel to Cambridge, Mass., Sunday to take on Harvard in the NIRA National Championship.

In what has been a season of dominance thus far, the Army West Point women’s rugby team continued the trend Saturday, defeating Quinnipiac 54-10 at the Anderson Rugby Complex to advance to the NIRA National Championship.

On senior night at the Anderson Rugby Complex, the firstie class continued to shine in what has been a special season for the women’s rugby program.

After both teams spent the early part of the first half feeling each other out, the Black Knights were able to go on the attack, forcing a penalty to take a 3-0 lead after a senior fly half Bayleigh Gable kick. Army stayed on the offensive with some crafty play by sophomore center Alex DiMarco. The yearling was able to find fellow sophomore scrum half Kaitlyn Schwarting for the first try of the game, giving the cadets an 8-0 lead in the 27th minute.

Senior wing Sam Sullivan would then score her first two tries three minutes apart to send Army into the half leading 18-0.

The Black Knights came out for the second half swinging, as senior lock Kaz Lewis scored her first try of the fall to make it 23-0 in the 45th minute.

It was then deja vu for Sullivan, who would add her third and fourth scores three minutes apart once again to extend Army’s lead to 33-0.

Not to be outdone, fellow senior wings Damaria Morton, who added her team leading 14th try of the fall, and Gable, who dotted her third try and added two conversions on the night, would keep it rolling for Army.

Freshman No. 8 Julia Riekena would round out the scoring for Army in the 72nd minute to cement the victory.

Army will now travel to Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sunday to take on Harvard in the NIRA National Championship.

The Crimson defeated Dartmouth, 23-22, in the other NIRA Semifinal on Saturday. The Black Knights defeated Harvard 34-10 earlier this season.

Scoring timeline vs. Quinnipiac

• 15th minute: PK—Bayleigh Gable— Army (Army leads, 3-0)

• 27th minute: TRY—Kaitlyn Schwarting — Army (Army leads, 8-0)

• 35th minute: TRY—Sam Sullivan— Army (Army leads, 13-0)

• 38th minute: TRY—Sam Sullivan— Army (Army leads, 18-0)

• 45th minute: TRY—Kaz Lewis—Army (Army leads, 23-0)

• 51st minute: TRY—Sam Sullivan—Army (Army leads, 28-0)

• 54th minute: TRY—Sam Sullivan—Army (Army leads, 33-0)

• 61st minute: TRY—Damaria Morton; Conversion (Borchers)—Army leads, 40-0

• 68th minute: TRY—Quinnipiac—Army leads, 40-5

• 70th minute: TRY—Bayleigh Gable; Conversion (Gable)—Army leads, 47-5

• 72nd minute: TRY—Julia Riekena; Conversion (Gable)—Army leads, 54-5

80th minute: TRY—Quinnipiac—Army leads, 54-10.