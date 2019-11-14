Women’s Soccer’s postseason run ends in PL Championship

By Ally Kiern Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point women’s soccer team’s postseason run came to an end Sunday with a 2-1 loss in the Patriot League Championship to top-seeded Navy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Junior goalkeeper Sydney Cassalia, junior forward Erynn Johns and freshman midfielder Lauren Drysdale were outstanding for the Cadets throughout the week and were voted to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team.

“I am really proud of our team,” head coach Adrian Blewitt said. “We played the game we needed to play. We’ve made really quick progress with our program. Our goal coming into the season was to make the Patriot League Tournament. We went further than we thought we would. We are not graduating anybody and welcome another 15 to our roster next season so I can’t wait for next season.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

• The Black Knights scored almost halfway through the first half, but Navy took advantage of wind conditions in the second to go ahead 2-1 and ultimately win the contest.

• Freshman forward Alyssa Carfagno read the field beautifully from the midfield line on the attack that setup Army’s goal. She sailed the ball ahead of junior midfielder Morgan Walsh about 30 yards out from the goal and Walsh was able to capitalize on her speed to bolt up the right side for the score.

• Navy jumped back in the second half with two goals spaced 17 minutes apart to take a 2-1 lead.

• Both goals were scored on thrown ins by the Midshipmen.

Highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights finished the season 9-7-4 overall after making it to the Patriot League Championship.

• The Cadets competed in their 11th Patriot League Championship.

• Walsh netted her third goal of the season and recorded her 10th point.

• Carfagno set up Army’s goal to record her fifth point in three games.

• It was the freshman’s third assist as well during tournament action.

• Cassalia registered two saves and allowed just three goals in the post season.

• Johns earned all-tournament recognition due to her seven-point performance over the last six days.

• The junior notched two goals and three assists in the postseason tournament.

• Drysdale was another with impressive numbers throughout the past three games posting two goals, including the semifinal game-winner and an assist for five points.