Commissary winner

Courtesy Photo

On Oct. 31, Michael Lutz, a long-time shopper of the West Point Commissary, was the winner of the Kraft Heinz “Back to School and Labor Day Free Groceries” contest. Lutz was one of the six grand prize winners in the country to win $2,500 in Commissary gift cards. Lutz was presented with his check by Vincent DiSalvio of Kraft Heinz, along with the West Point Commissary Store Director, Carol Robertin.