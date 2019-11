Health Benefits Season is now Open

Photos by Michelle Schneider/PV and Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point hosted an Open Season Health Benefits Fair in the Riverside Café of Eisenhower Hall on Nov. 19. Representatives from various health plans were available to answer questions and provide literature. Flu shots were also available on a limited basis for employees covered under TRICARE. The TRICARE and Federal Health Benefits Open Season runs through Dec. 9.